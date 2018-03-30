Redskins waive running back LeShun Daniels

Getty Images

The Washington Redskins waived running back LeShun Daniels on Thursday.

Daniels appeared in four games last season for Washington and gained 14 yards on three carries. He was placed on injured reserve in December due to a fractured hand.

Daniels was an undrafted free agent signing out of the University of Iowa last year. He spent the offseason with the New England Patriots before being released at the end of training camp. After a short stint on the practice squad of the Los Angeles Chargers, Daniels signed with Washington’s practice squad in November. He was promoted to the active roster a week later.

The Redskins have six running backs currently on their roster in Chris Thompson, Samaje Perine, Rob Kelley, Byron Marshall, Kapri Bibbs and Keith Marshall.