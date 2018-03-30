Report: Paxton Lynch working with Tom Brady’s trainer

Getty Images

Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch has hired Tom Brady‘s trainer to get him in shape, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Brady credits Alex Guerrero and the TB12 method for his long career. The Patriots quarterback calls Guerrero a close friend, business partner and “body coach.”

Lynch, a first-round pick in 2016, is seeking to save his career. He “knows he’s at a career crossroads and is preparing for battle,” per Pelissero.

Being in tip-top shape and being a top quarterback are two different things, though. While Lynch may be in the best shape of his life, he must show even more to get another chance at starting.

The Broncos signed Case Keenum in the offseason, with Lynch expected to serve as the backup. Lynch has started only four games, going 1-3 in completing 79 of 128 passes for 792 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions.