Report: Paxton Lynch working with Tom Brady’s trainer

Posted by Charean Williams on March 30, 2018, 7:02 PM EDT
Getty Images

Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch has hired Tom Brady‘s trainer to get him in shape, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Brady credits Alex Guerrero and the TB12 method for his long career. The Patriots quarterback calls Guerrero a close friend, business partner and “body coach.”

Lynch, a first-round pick in 2016, is seeking to save his career. He “knows he’s at a career crossroads and is preparing for battle,” per Pelissero.

Being in tip-top shape and being a top quarterback are two different things, though. While Lynch may be in the best shape of his life, he must show even more to get another chance at starting.

The Broncos signed Case Keenum in the offseason, with Lynch expected to serve as the backup. Lynch has started only four games, going 1-3 in completing 79 of 128 passes for 792 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions.

21 responses to “Report: Paxton Lynch working with Tom Brady’s trainer

  2. Over & over, above a certain height, QBs on NFL level just aren’t accurate enough.
    (a few exceptions)
    Getting in best shape of his life helps but he just cant put the ball in the right spot.

  7. How many times have we labeled a guy a bust, only to see him go somewhere else and win a super Bowl? Brett Favre. Steve Young. Jim Plunkett. The Chargers gave away Drew Brees. Kurt Warner was stocking shelves. Sometimes the QB evaluation process is flawed. Sometimes the environment is not perfect. Paxton Lynch is a blue chip QB. He could go to a place like New England and win 4 super bowls, and everyone will say how much they always loved him. Guys like Bill Polian will say they had him rated as the number one player that year.

  11. charliecharger:

    ………….

    Most of the QBs you mention weren’t “busts”. There were reasons for their trades/releases. Brett Favre was traded because Glanville didn’t like his gunslinging approach. Steve Young was on a pathetic team. Plummer was older, thought past his prime. Drew Brees had a severe shoulder injury. Kurt Warner was a low round pick/udfa who was cut before the season.

    Busts = Tim Couch, Ryan Leaf, JaMarcus Russell, Johnny Manziel, Christian Ponder, Blaine Gabbert, David Carr, Jim Druckenmiller, every QB Cleveland drafted in the first round for the last 20 years, etc., etc. Guys drafted in the first round who never justified it.

    Right now, Lynch is closer to bust than anything else. He didn’t study hard at the things he needed to improve…mental things…recognizing degenses, going through his reads. Maybe he can’t do that and that’s why he avoids it.

    What happened to Polian’s team when Peyton went down? 2-14, not a great advertisement for recognizing/drafting talent.

  12. I am the biggest Bronc’s fan ever to post on this vine. Paxton Lynch is the biggest disappointment ever drafted by them! Dude needs to grow up, get off the video games, and prove he is not the biggest waste of a draft choice since the Raider’s drafted J Russell. I don’t care if he hired Jesus, it is time to step up!

  13. charliecharger says:
    March 30, 2018 at 8:56 pm
    ————————

    We have seen more busts then successes of the Lynch type. This kid has had never played under center and wasn’t a star in a big program. He was over drafted because the Broncos where desperate. Who cares what Polian says on TV, this kid doesn’t have it.

    I will admit that today’s NFL doesn’t allow backups develop because there are so many practice restrictions but this is the NFL he plays in. Also this kid had question marks from day one. Don’t make it sound like he was any of the guys you named who where playing top DI schools and winning.

  14. Drinking a daily glass of almond milk before practice might finally be the cure to his inaccuracy, lack of anticipation, poor pocket awareness, and terrible facial hair

  16. “How many times have we labeled a guy a bust, only to see him go somewhere else and win a super Bowl? ”

    Far less often than we have labeled a guy a bust and he’s a bust.

  17. Agree that Brett Favre wasn’t a bust in the ATL. A 2nd round draft pick. His one year on the Falcons, the starter was C Miller who made the pro bowl & they won a playoff game.

  19. Cracks me up seeing all these arm chair GM’s thinking they know what they are talking about. The guy has 4 starts and it was with 3 separate offensive coordinators. When he was drafted, most said he was a 3-4 year project. We are going into year 3. I think Case Keenum is going to be a very good mentor for him. As a Broncos fan, I just can’t call him a bust until he starts a whole year and fizzles our.
    I think the biggest thing working against Paxton right now though is Chad Kelly. Have a feeling this kid is going to be special.

  21. 8oneanddones says:
    March 30, 2018 at 8:15 pm
    If Paxton Lynch becomes a franchise QB, I will purchase every TB12 product ever made.
    __________________________________________________________________________________________

    Funny…

