Receiver Michael Floyd worked out for the Ravens on Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

It’s the first known interest in Floyd since free agency began.

Floyd spent last season with the Vikings, playing in 11 games and catching 10 passes for 78 yards and no touchdowns.

A first-round pick of the Cardinals in 2012, Floyd has played 89 games with 256 receptions for 3,859 yards and 24 touchdowns.