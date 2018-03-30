Report: Willie Snead tries out for Ravens

Getty Images

Willie Snead visited the Ravens last week, and apparently they wanted to see more of the receiver.

Snead, a restricted free agent, tried out for Baltimore on Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The Saints tendered Snead, but they used the lowest tender so they will get no compensation should they decide against matching a deal with Ravens or anyone else.

Snead, 25, served a three-game suspension to open last season and caught only eight passes for 92 yards in 11 games. He made 141 catches for 1,879 yards and seven touchdowns in 2015-16.

The Ravens also had Michael Floyd try out Friday, per Yates, so they clearly remain in the market for receiver depth. They signed John Brown and Michael Crabtree. Baltimore also signed Ryan Grant, but he failed his physical.