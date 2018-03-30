Terrell Suggs: Ravens wanted to kill Hines Ward

Getty Images

Terrell Suggs has played his entire 15-year career with the Ravens, and so he has a lot of memories of the rivalry with the Steelers. One memory that sticks out is the team’s hatred of former Steelers receiver Hines Ward.

Suggs told Bleacher Report that talking trash with Ward before, during and after games wasn’t just about getting in an opponent’s head. It was about genuine hatred.

“We might get into a fight while we’re doing something. You know what I’m saying. It was personal. It was personal. We wanted to kill Hines Ward. I had to threaten him before every play like, ‘If you crack me, I swear to God I’m going to break your f–king neck,'” Suggs said.

In 2008, Ward broke the jaw of Cincinnati’s Keith Rivers, leading to the NFL passing a new rule against blindside blocks the next year. Suggs said that he warned Ward that if he tried that against the Ravens, he’d have to worry about a lot more than a 15-yard penalty.

“I swear to God, if you hit me like that,” Suggs says he told Ward, “I’m getting thrown out of the f–king league.”