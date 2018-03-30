Todd Gurley: Would be “awesome” to add Odell Beckham Jr.

Getty Images

Rams running back Todd Gurley would be happy to give up a few touches, if it meant adding a player the caliber of Odell Beckham Jr.

Gurley was fired up about the rumored and at-this-point hypothetical possibility of the Rams trading for the Giants star, though he made it clear he thought he and coach Sean McVay and quarterback Jared Goff could make it work within the framework of an already good offense.

“Oh yeah, that’s my guy,” Gurley said of Beckham, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “There’s always enough snaps. There’s always enough snaps.

“If we had him, man, it would be awesome. I’d be happy, Goff will be happy, coach McVay will be happy, [owner Stan] Kroenke, the whole team would be.”

Gurley was less forthcoming with confirmation that he had talked to Beckham about the possibility. There was a report that Beckham had told a couple of Rams players he was hoping to go there, but Gurley wasn’t going to admit to being one of them.

“Hmm, I don’t want to say all that,” Gurley said. “That’s my boy.”

The Rams are in the enviable position of having a quarterback on a cheap rookie contract, and the flexibility that comes with cap space not-yet-tied-up in lucrative extensions for many stars. And that means that while talk of adding another one might be premature, it’s possible, and that’s enough to get people excited.