Todd Gurley’s comments about Odell Beckham aren’t tampering

With Rams running back Todd Gurley making known his desire to see Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. come to L.A., some are suggesting that Gurley has committed tampering. He hasn’t.

“Not an issue here with a player saying he’d like to play with another player,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told PFT via email.

The tampering rule simply doesn’t apply to players. Unless a player is actively recruited by the club to become a “third-party intermediary” under Section 3(b)(10) of the anti-tampering policy, the player can say or do anything when it comes to privately or publicly recruiting a player under contract with another team.

So Gurley can say whatever he wants, as can any player with the Rams or any other team. And the things being said by players throughout the league will surely continue, until the Giants sign Beckham to a long-term deal.