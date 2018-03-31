Draft prospect Antonio Callaway: I’m not the bad person the media portrays

March 31, 2018
During his freshman season at Florida in 2015, Antonio Callaway was an All-American return man. During his sophomore season in 2016, he was the team’s leading receiver. And then he was kicked off the team for a series of off-field incidents before his junior season.

Now Callaway is hoping that in 2018, NFL teams will look past those off-field incidents and look at what he’s capable of doing on the field.

“I’m not this bad person that the media portrays,” Callaway said. “I mean, I can’t stress it enough. I just gotta . . . actions. Let my actions speak for me.”

Callaway would be wise not to blame himself, not the media, for any perceptions of him as a person. It wasn’t the media that led a woman to accuse him of sexual battery when he was a freshman. (He was later cleared in a Title IX investigation, although the claim he made in his defense, “I was so stoned, I had no interested in having sex with anyone,” isn’t likely to impress NFL teams.) It wasn’t the media that got Callaway cited for marijuana possession in a separate incident. And it wasn’t the media that caused Callaway to throw away his final chance on the Florida football team when he was entangled in a credit card fraud investigation.

NFL teams know what kind of athlete Callaway is. It remains to be seen whether they are convinced he is the kind of person they want on their team.

  3. Bad person, maybe not.
    But between the assault accusation, the credit card scheme, and the not mentioned here time you were arrested for marijuana possession while driving with a 40-year-old criminal who had been a record for for battery, cocaine possession, drug trafficking, grand theft, and lewd and lascivious behavior with a child – you certainly don’t make the right life choices.

    4th round to the Bengals with ya!

  4. Oh he’s not ? Talk to any florida alum or current student athlete that was there with him. A first class punk

  5. Yes, judge him based on his actions, lol..

    Have to agree with the poster above, he sounds like a Bengal..

  7. The credit card thing doesn’t bother me that much. The pot thing doesn’t bother me at all. The sexual misconduct does bother me, but only if the allegations are true. The kid is perhaps the best WR prospect in the draft, on film. There’s no two ways about that. I would tend to steer clear of guys like this, but America, in general doesn’t necessarily agree with me. If we, as a nation, were really turned off by sexual misconduct by men, we certainly wouldn’t have elected the guy we elected to the oval office. So if that’s the way we want to treat our women, this kid’s a first round draft pick. This kid is not going to be making decisions that effect our lives. Boys will be boys, right? Sign him up!

