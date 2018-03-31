Huge rugby player has impressive workout for NFL scouts

Jordan Mailata on Instagram

A handful of international athletes who would like to see if they have what it takes to make it in the NFL went to Tampa to work out in front of scouts last weekend, and one athlete stood out: Jordan Mailata.

Mailata is a 20-year-old, 6-foot-8, 346-pound Samoan rugby player who currently competes for a team in Sydney, Australia, and he showed that he has the natural athleticism to play at the NFL level. He had a 5.12-second 40-yard dash and a 4.67-second short shuttle, both of which are excellent times for a man his size.

“I felt today went well,” Mailata told NFL.com. “This was my first chance to go through the positional drills in front of teams and I hope they got a chance to see the progress I have made as I try to master the position.”

Mailata has been working with the same coach who prepared the German wide receiver Moritz Bohringer for his NFL workouts before the Vikings chose Bohringer in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL draft. Bohringer didn’t pan out and is currently out of the league, and that experience may make NFL teams more likely to sign Mailata as an undrafted free agent than spend a draft pick on him. But Mailata is a name to keep an eye on after the draft, when he may get some calls who think he has the raw talent to make an impact, once he learns the sport.