Is 2018 a make-or-break year for Jason Garrett?

Jason Garrett became head coach of the Cowboys during the 2010 season. His ability to extend his tenure beyond 2018 could hinge on whether the team makes it to the playoffs in 2018.

Garrett’s ability to coexist with owner Jerry Jones, allowing Jones to have the spotlight while Garrett grinds away, has helped him survive for more than seven seasons despite making it to the playoffs only twice. That may not save Garrett if he fails to qualify for the postseason for the sixth time in eight seasons.

A coaching change could have a significant impact on the roster, specifically at the quarterback position. If Dak Prescott plays more like he did in 2017 and less like he did in 2016, the next coach could push to make a change at quarterback.

That gives Prescott even more incentive to do whatever he needs to do to improve in 2018. If he fails, the team fails. If the team likely fails, Garrett quite possibly goes. If Garrett goes, Prescott’s future with the Cowboys may hinge on what would be a contract year in 2019.

