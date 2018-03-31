Jim Kelly “continues to recover well”

Getty Images

Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly underwent a 12-hour surgery on Wednesday to remove cancer from and to reconstruct portions of his jaw. On Friday, Kelly’s surgeon provided an update on the former Bills quarterback’s progress.

“Mr. Kelly continues to recover well,” Dr. Mark Urken said in a statement, via the Buffalo News. “In addition to his own incredible toughness, he is surrounded by an extraordinarily supportive family.”

The procedure included the removal of a portion of Kelly’s fibula, including soft tissue and blood vessels, for placement in his upper jaw.

Kelly is expected to remain hospitalized for several weeks. We continue to extend best wishes to Kelly and his family for a quick and complete recovery.