Lamar Jackson indicates that he’ll meet with more teams

Absent an agent to advance his case for being drafted as high as possible, quarterback Lamar Jackson needs to get the word out on his own. And he now is.

“I would like to thank all 32 teams for coming out to my pro day and for those that met with me before my pro day on my pro day and for those that are scheduled to meet with me after my pro day thank you all,” Jackson said on Twitter.

Jackson had a private workout for the Texans before his Pro Day workout, and he met with the Chargers after his throwing session. He didn’t disclose the other teams he’ll be meeting with.

Still, the reference to “all 32 teams” attending his workout likely was intended to indicate that all teams have interest in Jackson. With no agent to say those things on his behalf, Jackson is the one who has to do it.

The announcement from Jackson comes on the heels of a claim from Mike Mayock of NFL Network that teams have had a hard time scheduling visits and workouts with Jackson.

While it’s good that Jackson is taking the initiative to promote himself, he’d still benefit from having a skilled third party to affirmatively tout his skills — and to defend him against the negative things that agents representing other draft-eligible players surely are saying to scouts, coaches, and/or the media.

Here’s another way having a skilled agent would have helped Jackson. Whatever his Wonderlic score was (and we won’t be disclosing any of them here), it would have been higher, or at a minimum wouldn’t have been any lower, if Jackson had an agent who could have better prepared him for the test, especially since plenty of agents have over the years gotten their hands on all versions of the Wonderlic test.