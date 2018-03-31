Lamar Jackson indicates that he’ll meet with more teams

Posted by Mike Florio on March 31, 2018, 10:07 AM EDT
AP

Absent an agent to advance his case for being drafted as high as possible, quarterback Lamar Jackson needs to get the word out on his own. And he now is.

“I would like to thank all 32 teams for coming out to my pro day and for those that met with me before my pro day on my pro day and for those that are scheduled to meet with me after my pro day thank you all,” Jackson said on Twitter.

Jackson had a private workout for the Texans before his Pro Day workout, and he met with the Chargers after his throwing session. He didn’t disclose the other teams he’ll be meeting with.

Still, the reference to “all 32 teams” attending his workout likely was intended to indicate that all teams have interest in Jackson. With no agent to say those things on his behalf, Jackson is the one who has to do it.

The announcement from Jackson comes on the heels of a claim from Mike Mayock of NFL Network that teams have had a hard time scheduling visits and workouts with Jackson.

While it’s good that Jackson is taking the initiative to promote himself, he’d still benefit from having a skilled third party to affirmatively tout his skills — and to defend him against the negative things that agents representing other draft-eligible players surely are saying to scouts, coaches, and/or the media.

Here’s another way having a skilled agent would have helped Jackson. Whatever his Wonderlic score was (and we won’t be disclosing any of them here), it would have been higher, or at a minimum wouldn’t have been any lower, if Jackson had an agent who could have better prepared him for the test, especially since plenty of agents have over the years gotten their hands on all versions of the Wonderlic test.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “Lamar Jackson indicates that he’ll meet with more teams

  6. Doubt an agent would make 13 any smarter. This is not the first, second, or third time we’ve seen wonderlic comparisons and what they show doesn’t indicate a need for an agent, they indicate a need for our colleges and high schools to stop fast tracking stupid people because they can play football.

  7. I don’t think the kid needs an agent. He probably needs one more than an experienced vet, being young, but I don’t need an admin to either speak for me nor schedule my appointments. I don’t have anything against agents but I do think this is much ado about nothing.

    And I completely disagree with the Wonderlic assertion. You don’t prepare for the Wonderlic. I agree with not disclosing scores but if you look through history at some of the lowest Wonderlic scores (and incidentally some of the more successful QBs in league history, including SEVERAL HoFers) they all had agents. Every one of them. And it didn’t help them score higher. Facts.

  8. pkrlvr says:
    March 31, 2018 at 10:36 am
    Doubt an agent would make 13 any smarter. This is not the first, second, or third time we’ve seen wonderlic comparisons and what they show doesn’t indicate a need for an agent, they indicate a need for our colleges and high schools to stop fast tracking stupid people because they can play football.

    Awesome comment. But it also shows the sheer lack of correlation between the Wonderlic and the ability to be an NFL QB.

  9. Who doesn’t want to see a better Michael Vick like on field player?? I hope he’s rookie of the year and wins a playoff game next season. Russell Westbrook makes boring regular season basketball almost watchable, maybe if they can get Jackson on a couple Monday Nighters, that might almost be as well.

  10. The average for suffesful NFL QB’s is in the high 20’s. I don’t think high 20’s is immpressuive for those who had access to superior schholing. Peopele forget Marino had a rather low one and he had the access.

    Testing shows education not intelligence. My partner and I had to remove 2nd grader from school for Child Services and the class was being taught in Spanish. Half the kids were black. My partner, who was hispanic, made sure she was removed. He lost it.

    Some guys are not molecular biology material but some never had the chance.

    I’d like to know how many naysayers have witnessed anything real world before being so judemental.

    The Wonderlic should be thrown out. I got 1 wrong (found a previous test) and I played HS QB and could not read past 1 progession.

    What they do on the whiteboard and film. Sometimes intelligence is a curse. You think too much. Depends on the person. Case by case, the thus the test is antiquated.

  11. Im all for players representing themselves. But its hard to know if you’re getting the best deal when you only negotiate got yourself. Almost have to pick a comparable peer and mimic or beat their deal.

  13. Obvious talent but it’s almost like he’s trying to depress his Draftstock. Mother is handling him (instead of getting an agent) and making it so difficult for teams to contact her and not returning calls, etc. Refusing to run the 40 at the Combine and his pro day – for no obvious reason – he’s healthy. Limiting the # challenging plays on his pro day with far too many checkdowns. Either really bad judgment or maybe it’s deliberate subterfuge. Makes one wonder if he already has a team locked in. Speculation will soar if he ends up getting drafted by New England.

  15. If agents have the Wonderlic test results, and having old test results improves your score, why do scores stay about the same every year?

    The Wonderlic is a simplified intelligence test – a quick and dirty IQ test. There’s little to nothing you can do to beat it.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!