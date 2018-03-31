Lions could go the cheap food route at Ford Field

Getty Images

The NFL is a copycat league in more ways than one.

With the Falcons drawing rave reviews for the decision to remove the thumbs for the scales when it comes to pricing in-stadium food options, the Lions are now considering the same approach.

Via Kyle Meinke of mlive.com, Lions president Rod Wood said during the annual meetings in Orlando that the team is exploring the possibility of dropping food and drink prices. It helps that the Lions use the same concessions company that the Falcons use. It hurts that Ford Field wasn’t designed to accommodate the increased traffic to the concessions stands.

Regardless of whether the Lions can pull it off, the fact that other teams are considering this simple and easy enhancement to the game-day experience is encouraging. Maybe all new and/or renovated stadiums will be designed to service the increased crowds that will gather when a far more realistic price point is applied to a captive audience that, in most venues, must choose either to overpay or do without.