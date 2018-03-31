Mike Singletary gets a new head-coaching job, at a high school

Getty Images

The Alliance of American Football could hire Mike Singletary to coach one of its teams in 2019. Until then, Singletary will be coaching at a much lower level of the sport.

Via multiple reports the Hall of Fame linebacker has become the head coach at Trinity Christian-Addison, a private school located in a suburb of Dallas.

Trinity Christian-Addison has played in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools state championship game 13 times. In the past five years, however, the program has slumped to 26-32.

It’s a significant step back for Singletary, who got into coaching more than a decade after his playing career ended, quickly became head coach of the 49ers, and flamed out even more quickly. He spent three years as an assistant with the Vikings and one as an assistant with the Rams before being out of football in 2017.

Singletary compiled a record of 18-22 during his time as head coach of the 49ers, before being fired during the 2010 season.