Ryan Leaf: Top QB should pull an Eli Manning to avoid the Browns

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 31, 2018, 11:19 AM EDT
Getty Images

Ryan Leaf knows something about being a draft bust, and he thinks the key to avoid being a bust is to avoid going to the wrong place. And in Leaf’s mind, that means avoiding Cleveland.

Leaf said on FS1 that he would urge a top quarterback like USC’s Sam Darnold to tell his agent, “We can’t end up in Cleveland,” and then figure out a way to keep the Browns from drafting him first overall.

“I don’t want anybody to be a bust,” Leaf said. “I want them to be successful. And there is no evidence to show me that Cleveland is going to be successful. It’s a place where quarterbacks go to die. How many quarterbacks — 27 quarterbacks in the last 10 years? If I were Sam Darnold and I have this leverage right now and I know I’m going to be the first pick in the NFL Draft, I’m going to my agent and saying, ‘Figure out a way for me to not to go Cleveland. Eli Manning this for me.’”

Leaf said John Elway with the Colts in 1983 and Eli Manning with the Chargers in 2004 had the right idea: Simply refuse to play for a team you don’t think will represent your best interests.

“Do something like John Elway or Eli Manning did,” Leaf said. “What if he plays five years there and is mediocre because they never win?”

There’s been no indication that Darnold, Josh Rosen, Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield or any of the other top players in this year’s draft would actually go so far as declaring that they wouldn’t play for the Browns. But Leaf thinks they should.

Permalink 26 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

26 responses to “Ryan Leaf: Top QB should pull an Eli Manning to avoid the Browns

  3. My advice to the top QB drafted is not to take the advice of Ryan Leaf. He should follow the George Costanza model of doing the opposite of whatever Ryan Leaf says.

  5. What Elway and Manning did worked, as they both have had successful careers. It is completely unprofessional and wrong though and sets a horrible precedent and defeats the purpose of the draft.

  8. For once I agree with Ryan Leaf.

    The Browns are and will be a mess for years too come.

    It worked for Eli and Elway. They both won 2 Super Bowls each. And the Colts never had a solid team from 83-98 when Elway played. So Elway would have probably never won one in Indy. And as good as the Chargers have been…it has been their head coaching more then their QB. I’m not a big Rivers fan. But he did upset Indy and Peyton twice in the playoffs. So I doubt Eli wins a super bowl in San Diego.

    You don’t typically want to play this card as a college kid. But I would avoid Cleveland like this player right now if I was a QB in the NFL .

  9. The Browns have a decent offensive line, better OC, very good GM, and the drafted QB will sit for a year. There still remains a Haslam and a Hue, but things are looking up.

  12. you have Jarvis Landry, Corey Coleman, and MAYBE Gordon to go with Njoku. The QB has a few options. Now, as a diehard Irish Fan from Boston, i personally think Darnold will be bust. What do I know I am just a fan, but the “experts” and everyone else missed on Tommy except Bobby Grier so thank god for that 🙂 But, out of QB’s in this draft, I am intrigued by Luke Falk of WSU, and Kyle Lauletta of Richmond. Maybe its because those are the guys tied to my team, but I like the small school story.

  14. This is the maybe the one year not to quit on the Browns. They’ve at least made enough moves this off-season to allow them the benefit of the doubt. Not saying they’ll be instant contenders but this could be the start of an upswing.

  16. Eli’s team had it right. Spanos is not a good owner and is solely money interested. Spanos has betrayed SD their fans by ‘relocating.’ Spanos rents everything; his playing field, his practice field, his headquarters and he’ll be renting playing time from Kroenke when the new stadium is available for occupancy. Sadly, the Chargers gave up their equity, identity and fan base when they moved. The Rams ‘own’ LA. Any residual fans are Raider Nation. The Chargers have a ‘mountain to climb’ building a fan base. They’re sort of a step-child in LA.

  17. Taking football advice from Ryan Leaf is almost as bad as taking marriage advice from OJ Simpson.

  18. He’s not wrong, Despite making a few moves, the Browns are still set up for a 5 win season at best. They still kept their 1-31 Head coach, and canned the GM who built the plan to stockpile picks and rebuild the franchise.

    Now, having said that, I think Darnold is highly overrated anyway, and will be mediocre anywhere he goes.

  20. I live in Cleveland amongst all of these Browns fans, and Leaf is 100% right. Don’t ever wind up playing for Browns fans. Browns fans specifically demanded that Brian Hoyer be run out of town as Manziel was their savior. What was Hoyer’s record as Browns starting QB? That’s right. 10-6. How did the Manziel thing work out? Browns fans are beyond stupid. And don’t say Manziel was all Haslam, I shared season tickets so I could see the NFL live, and the entire stadium of fans wanted Hoyer run out of town; Hoyer, who was a high school star in the city of Cleveland and was their best QB since the city got the Browns back. Browns fans are neither loyal, nor even remotely intelligent.

  21. Leaf still looking to spread the blame for his failure in pointing at the Chargers with the Eli comparison. Looks like this guy hasn’t grown up and will continue to have issues. A shame.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!