Saturday one-liners

Should the Dolphins pursue Seattle S Earl Thomas?

Former Bills coach Rex Ryan thinks the team will move up to No. 2.

With Thomas Rawls now on the roster, the Jets are getting pretty crowded in the backfield.

If Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski is available in trade, which teams should pursue him?

The Ravens hosted former LSU RB Derrius Guice on Thursday.

Browns coach Hue Jackson is the Pied Piper of making Pied Piper references.

42 years ago today, the Bengals confirmed that a deal was in place for DE Coy Bacon.

Former Steelers LB James Harrison had a response to RB Le'Veon Bell‘s villain/hero remark.

The Texans will be paying QB Brandon Weeden only $880,000 for the 2018 season . . . assuming he’s on the roster in the 2018 season.

Colts coach Frank Reich and G.M. Chris Ballard broke down the team’s free-agent signings.

What has been the Jaguars’ most significant move of the offseason? The owner says it’s removing the tarps.

Could the Titans be looking to trade up?

The Chiefs’ three-tight-end set is going to be used by one of their top rivals.

Why haven’t the Raiders re-signed LB Navorro Bowman?

Broncos LB Von Miller caught a big shark — and didn’t lay on top of it naked.

The Chargers privately worked out UCF TE Jordan Akins.

The Cowboys are scouting receiving prospects thoroughly.

Should the Giants make a move for P Marquette King?

The Eagles are working hard to improve their offense.

Should Washington already be thinking about Alex Smith’s successor?

The Bears still have hope for WR Kevin White.

New Lions coach Matt Patricia is excited to work with QB Jake Rudock.

The departure of WR Jeff Janis creates a void for the Packers’ special teams.

Here are five things to know about new Vikings WR Kendall Wright.

Here are six players that Falcons coach Dan Quinn hopes will step it up in 2018.

The Panthers are showing strong interest in UCF CB Mike Hughes.

A $400,000 study will be used to determine the scope of a potential renovation of the Superdome, where the Saints have played for 42 years.

DT Mitch Unrein wants to bring versatility to the Bucs’ defensive line.

Episode 2 of Behind the Grind, a Rams original series, is available.

Cardinals coach Steve Wilks is determined to improve the offensive line.

49ers RB Jerick McKnnon has been preparing for workouts with his new team by running on Adrian Peterson’s 40-degree incline hill.

Former Seahawks RB Thomas Rawls thanked pretty much everyone in saying goodbye to the team that signed him three years ago as an undrafted free agent.