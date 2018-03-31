Su’a Cravens: I never quit on football, missing a year tore me up

AP

Su'a Cravens was drafted by Washington in 2016, contemplated retirement after concussion symptoms and missed all of 2017, and has now been traded to Denver in 2018. But Cravens says he always wanted to play football, if he was healthy enough to do so.

“A lot of people have the perception that I quit,” Cravens told SiriusXM NFL Radio. “I don’t look at it that way. I look at it as I took care of what I needed to do. My health is most important. Once I handled that, then I could come back. I didn’t really have the option to return, even when I did get cleared. I’m just ready to get back out on the field and play.”

As Cravens missed the 2017 season, he says, he was devastated not to be out there.

“Whenever the NFL would come on, it would really make my skin crawl. It would just burn me up on the inside, seeing guys that I competed against, seeing my teammates out there and I couldn’t be out there. It hurt me. It hurt me bad,” he said.

Now Cravens is ready to get back on the field for the first time since 2016.