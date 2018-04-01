Chargers sign Geno Smith

Getty Images

Philip Rivers has a new backup quarterback.

Geno Smith has reached an agreement with the Los Angeles Chargers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Smith, the former Jets starter, spent last season with the Giants. He started one game, when Eli Manning was controversially benched, and appeared in one other game. Smith finished the season with 212 passing yards and an 84.5 passer rating.

In Los Angeles, Smith joins a quarterback room where Rivers is the unquestioned starter and Cardale Jones is also on the roster as a backup.