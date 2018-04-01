Frank Reich: “Not one ounce of me” views this as a rebuilding project

Posted by Josh Alper on April 1, 2018, 11:40 AM EDT
At the league meetings last week, Colts owner Jim Irsay said “good things come out of the difficult things” while talking about the state of the team and pointed to accumulating draft picks as part of the process of getting back on track.

General Manager Chris Ballard struck a similar tone on PFT Live, saying that he thinks “we’re two good drafts away from really building up the core talent the way we want.” Ballard added that the team’s focus on the draft doesn’t mean that they won’t try to win now, but both men certainly sounded like they were interested in rebuilding the team.

Coach Frank Reich has a different view of his role. While rebuilding the roster may be a theme for the next couple of years, Reich is staying focused on results.

“I get that there’s certain positions in the organization where there are different perspectives,” Reich said, via the Indianapolis Star. “And I think it’s mature to be able to say something can be both hands. But as a coach, I’m not both hands. I’m not being paid to [see] both hands. Other guys are being paid to see the rebuilding and have the patience. I’m not being paid for that. There’s not one ounce of me being patient. There’s not one ounce of me that thinks we are in a rebuilding project. Every ounce of me feels that we are winning this year.”

Reich is coming off two years in Philadelphia that saw the team go from back-to-back 7-9 seasons to a Super Bowl title, so he has recent evidence of how quickly things can turn around. The Colts, who went 8-8 twice before going 4-12 last season, are following a different blueprint but aiming for something similar in the years to come.

10 responses to “Frank Reich: “Not one ounce of me” views this as a rebuilding project

  2. Does the GM mean by two good drafts away, that’s when Luck will be ready? Is that the prognosis?

  3. Ofcourse a positive attitude us important, but the Colts are deficient on line talent. Unless they want to destroy the rest of Luck, they better view it as such, and rebuild that line this year.

  4. Reich is a great coach who should have gotten more offers, but they have so many holes on that roster it’s ridiculous. And the anchor of their offensive line, Castonzo, needs to be replaced. He is just going to get Luck inured again with his turnstile ways.

  7. So if the Colts don’t make the playoffs this year, he’ll step down? I like the man and expect him to be a good HC, but it’s delusional to think that team can be competitive right away. Even his GM knows better.

  8. “Not one ounce of me views this as a rebuilding project”
    ———————–
    Then you’re in trouble because you should pay full attention to what you’ve got to do.

  10. thrifty says:
    April 1, 2018 at 12:11 pm
    Reich > McDaniels
    ——————
    I get why Colts fans don’t like McD, but don’t forget Reich was previously summarily dismissed by the Colts in shame along with many other coaching staff after their terrible 2-14 season. McDaniels has 5 rings on coaching staff (two as OC, 1 as QBC and 2 as DBC) and at the SB his offense well outperformed Philly’s offense by over 100yds and set a record – one of many he holds. Josh just dithered when he found out the truth about Luck’s health – he can’t risk a 2nd failure at HC and at the Luckless Colts he would have been Irsay’s next fall guy.

