Jon Gruden reportedly disliked Marquette King’s personality, not his punting

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 1, 2018, 2:06 PM EDT
The Raiders cut punter Marquette King last week, and that came as a surprise. King is a solid punter who had a career-best 42.7-yard net average last season, and he still had three years left on his contract.

But new Raiders coach Jon Gruden apparently didn’t like King.

Veteran Raiders reporters Bill Williamson and Vic Tafur both reported that Gruden was the one who made the call to send King packing, and that Gruden had personality issues with King.

What exactly those personality issues were is unclear, but King also drew the ire of former Raiders coach Jack Del Rio, who said in 2016 that he was growing tired of King’s antics after King picked up 15-yard personal foul penalties in back-to-back games.

Cutting King knocks $2.9 million off the Raiders’ salary cap, and whoever the Raiders eventually sign to replace him will surely cost less than that. So there’s a financial reason to get rid of King. But the biggest reason may be about a personality clash.

26 responses to “Jon Gruden reportedly disliked Marquette King’s personality, not his punting

  6. A showboating punter, is not a Gruden Grinder.

    I could see this one coming a mile away. But then I thought Gruden might be smart enough to let talent overcome his ego. I was wrong.

  8. Its okay to be a diva, alcoholic, repeat drug user, wife beater, or even a jerk in this league……as long as your not punter. Punters are to be seen and not heard. What I learned today from the NFL.

  9. Seems like the Raiders who looked so promising and a team on the rise 2 years ago is trending downward with questionable decisions. Khalil Mack is a stud but Derek Carr and Armani Cooper don’t look like the superstars we thought they might be. The Jordy Nelson signing for that amount of $ was very odd. Did they watch a Green Bay game last year. The guy couldn’t gain a yard after the catch and had trouble separating from 3rd and 4th string CBs. Jon Gruden seems like he’s trying to bring back football from in his early coaching years.

  10. Good for Gruden. I appreciate coaches who stand up to these caudled babies.

    My way or the highway. And if you chose the highway it will cost you dearly. Just ask the kneelers.

  12. If you ever wanted a non-controversial good example of value vs headache this is it (excluding Kap and Tebow). If he was a WR his personality would be no problem.

  13. So he disliked his personality?? This isn’t a personality contest. This is about weather a guy can do the job or not. Now that Gruden’s got some power, he’s acting just like Al Davis in his senile years.

  14. Either the players in Oakland are in for a rude awakening with Gruden’s “1998 throwback” style, or Gruden is in for a rude awakening when he realizes his approach is antiquated and out of touch.

    Either way, it’s hard to feel confident in this team right now, especially with their 2012 style Doug Martin-Lynch backfield. Oh boy.

  16. I live in the Bay area and Bill Williamson and Vic have no insight on what happened..This is the age of fake news & lack of fact check..Shame if this site copies stories with outbfact checking..These are lies it was about $$$$..

  17. jbaxt says:
    April 1, 2018 at 2:16 pm
    Good for Gruden. I appreciate coaches who stand up to these caudled babies.

    My way or the highway. And if you chose the highway it will cost you dearly. Just ask the kneelers.

    If this guy was a DE that put up double digit sacks…coddled baby or not, he stays. The guy is a punter who has one job and likely takes up 15-20 min of practice every other day. Lots of options to replace him, with little drop off…Gruden deserves no credit, King wrote his own story.

  18. It will be interesting to see how he handles Beast Mode. Who had both unsportsmanlike penalties and a ejection last year if I’m not mistaken.

  19. I’m a Raiders fan and can honestly say there hasn’t been a move that Gruden has made that I’ve liked yet and we haven’t even made it to the draft. Starting to see why he was canned from his last job. Not sure what all the fuss was over this guy. Sounds like the ultimate control freak.

  21. bvolke says:
    April 1, 2018 at 2:12 pm
    A punter with an attitude? Better knock that off. Punters are a dime a dozen. You’ll be bagging groceries.
    ————
    LOL. King will be punting in the NFL longer than Gruden will be coaching in it.

  22. Jon Gruden left the NFL because if the team wasn’t already built and ready to compete. This a burnt out HC out of the game for 10 or more years who will destroy a once-promising football team. Gruden couldn’t build a team on his own. The Raiders will again finish last in the AFC West. Jay and Jon will always be just.500 HCs!

  24. jhein23 says:
    April 1, 2018 at 2:16 pm
    Jon Gruden seems like he’s trying to bring back football from in his early coaching years.
    ===============================================================

    Remind you of a guy named Jeff Fisher?

