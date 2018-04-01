Jonathan Allen: “No way of telling” about how much I’ll work at OTAs

Getty Images

Defensive lineman Jonathan Allen recorded the first sack of his NFL career in his third game, but he didn’t add to that total before his season came to an abrupt end.

Allen suffered a Lisfranc injury in Washington’s fifth game of the year and the Redskins had to go without their 2017 first-round pick for the rest of the year. Allen got some practice work in before the end of the year, but he’s not sure that he’ll be ready for a full workload when Organized Team Activites get underway in a few weeks.

“I’m going to be honest, the OTAs they start like end of April, and this will be my first time, so I would like to think so, but I mean, honestly, there’s no way of telling at this point,” Allen said, via the team’s website. “I feel like I’m going to be in a good spot come OTAs, so I’m excited for that, and right now, I’m just taking it day by day just trying to grind.”

It seems likely that the Redskins will be adding help on the defensive line via the draft later this month, but a full season from Allen might wind up as the biggest positive change up front from last season.