Report: Dolphins have discussed extending Cameron Wake’s contract

Defensive end Cameron Wake turned 36 in January, but it doesn’t look like the Dolphins are ready to start thinking about life without him in the lineup.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that the Dolphins have had internal discussions about extending Wake’s deal through the 2019 season. Those internal discussions have not progressed to negotiations with Wake at this point.

Wake remained an integral part of the Miami defense in 2017 by starting every game and providing 10.5 sacks off the edge. Wake had 11.5 sacks in 2016 and his 92 career sacks leave him second in franchise history behind Jason Taylor.

Wake is set to make a base salary of $8 million in 2018 in the final year of the two-year deal he signed in 2017.