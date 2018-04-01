Sunday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Musing about the Bills trading up again in the first round of the draft.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase learned some lessons next season.

Patriots QB Tom Brady showed his support for Michigan before their win in the Final Four.

Will the Jets bring in more help at tight end?

A lesson in roster building from the Orioles for the Ravens.

Will the Bengals consider G Will Hernandez in the first round?

Wondering if Bradley Chubb will be joining the Browns in the first round.

The Steelers haven’t gotten much out of their 2015 draft class.

Rice LB Emmanuel Ellerbee will work out for the Texans.

Former Colts QB Matt Hasselbeck shared his thoughts on Andrew Luck‘s comeback.

G Andrew Norwell‘s signing is a big development for the Jaguars.

LB Jayon Brown is in line for more playing time with the Titans.

Broncos WR Jordan Taylor may miss OTAs.

A look at running back possibilities for the Chiefs in the draft.

CB Casey Hayward talks about his new deal with the Chargers.

The Raiders still have high hopes for CB Gareon Conley.

Cowboys S Barry Church isn’t a fan of the latest NFL rule change.

What other moves might be coming for the Giants this offseason?

A call for the Eagles to sign P Marquette King.

The Redskins are counting on better health for TE Jordan Reed.

Head coach Matt Nagy finds motivation from Bears history.

Looking ahead to a possible second-round trade for the Lions.

The Packers are banking on a turnaround from DE Muhammad Wilkerson.

Kendall Wright‘s addition leaves the Vikings well stocked with wide receivers.

The Falcons are set to take a look at Limestone WR Vyncint Smith.

Assessing the Panthers’ free agency moves thus far.

Saints DE Cameron Jordan is a fan of Lamar Jackson.

The Buccaneers have subtracted players from their backfield and now they need to think about adding to the group.

The top 10 plays made by Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson in 2017.

Rams coach Sean McVay talked about areas where QB Jared Goff can improve.

49ers RB Jerick McKinnon outperformed the expectations of many scouts.

Geno Smith isn’t the only backup quarterback possibility for the Seahawks.