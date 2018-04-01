Todd Marinovich in trouble with the law, again

Getty Images

The sad story of former NFL quarterback Todd Marinovich has another sad chapter.

Via the Palm Springs Desert Sun, the 1991 first-round draft pick of the Raiders has been arrested yet again. He remains in jail, on undisclosed charges.

Marinovich reportedly was arrested on March 19, posted bail, and was arrested again on March 23. He has not been released.

The arrests come at a time when Marinovich remains on probation for a 2016 arrest, which happened when he was found naked in a stranger’s backyard, with a paper bag containing drugs and syringes.

Marinovich returned to football last year, playing in a developmental league at the age of 48. He spent two seasons in the NFL, starting a total of eight regular-season games and one playoff game.