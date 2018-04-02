Baker Mayfield first QB to visit Cleveland, with others to follow

Posted by Charean Williams on April 2, 2018, 3:19 PM EDT
The Browns may end up taking Josh Allen with the No. 1 overall pick, but they are doing their due diligence on all four of the top quarterbacks. After privately working them out, the Browns now are bringing all four in for pre-draft visits.

Baker Mayfield arrives in Cleveland tonight, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports, with the other top quarterbacks following.

“That’s another piece of information for us,” Browns coach Hue Jackson said last week of the pre-draft visits, via Cabot. “That’s probably the last piece of the process for us to bring them to campus and have an opportunity to sit down with them in a different environment and talk through the things. But we will discuss how we all felt since the trip. But that will be the final piece for us.”

The Oklahoma quarterback will visit the team facility Tuesday. The Browns will host Sam Darnold, Allen and Josh Rosen in the coming days. Jackson said last week Mayfield “no doubt” was in the mix for the No. 1 overall choice, adding the Heisman Trophy winner impressed the Browns with his leadership when he worked out for them last week.

Mayfield visits the Jets and Giants later this week, the New York Daily News reports.

  1. no matter who the browns get let them sit and don’t throw them to the wolves and don’t pull them after every interception either…

  2. eazeback says:
    April 2, 2018 at 3:28 pm
    Well, Kizer led the league in INT’s last season, with 22, next closest had 16 INT’s.

    If they pulled Kizer after every INT, no way he could have led the league in them.

    He played 15 of their 16 games so they weren’t pulling him even though he threw a ton of INT’s.

    They gave him a LONG leash. He barely completed passes, very low completion percentage, very low QB rating, a lot of INT’s and yet they kept him out there.

    They threw him to the wolves and when the wolves were tearing him apart they were like “nah, you’re good, stay out there young fella”.

  4. Here’s my prediction. 3 of the 4 QBs make in the league. The 4th is the one Cleveland takes.

