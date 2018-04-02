Bill O’Brien thinks Deshaun Watson’s instincts will keep him “out of harm’s way”

Getty Images

The Texans’ 2017 season went down the drain when quarterback Deshaun Watson tore his ACL, so keeping him healthy once he’s back on the field is sure to be a top priority in Houston this season.

Adding three new offensive linemen in free agency is part of that plan and coach Bill O’Brien thinks that Watson can also contribute to the effort. O’Brien said that he believes Watson’s ability to avoid “unnecessary” hits will help on the health front.

“He has a really good instinct for maybe gaining the 5 or 6 yards and then going down before he takes the shot,” O’Brien said, via ESPN.com. “That’s a big thing that young quarterbacks usually have a problem with. He seems to have an instinct for being able to stay out of harm’s way.”

O’Brien admitted that it’s hard to coach a quarterback to give up on making a big play, but that it’s essential to have “a silent alarm” for when things are going to get hairy. O’Brien thinks Watson can strike that balance, but there is sure to be some trepidation when Watson is on the move this season.