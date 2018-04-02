Brian Urlacher tabs Bob Babich to present him at Hall of Fame

Getty Images

Former Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher has picked his old position coach to present him at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Hall announced that Urlacher has selected longtime assistant Bob Babich as his presenter.

Babich was Urlacher’s coach for nine seasons (2004-2012), as linebackers coach, assistant head coach and defensive coordinator. Urlacher won a defensive player of the year award under his tutelage (2005).

“I am so humbled by the offer that Brian gave me to present him,” Babich said. “He is such a good guy and was such a good player, but even more so than that, he was a great person to be around.”

Babich is now working as linebackers coach for the Bills.