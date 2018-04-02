Brice Butler visiting Cardinals Monday

Getty Images

We heard last week that free agent wide receiver Brice Butler has a few visits set up and he’s making one of them on Monday.

Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports that Butler is visiting with the Cardinals. The Seahawks, Bears and Jaguars are the other teams slated for meetings with Butler as he tries to find a new home for the 2018 season.

Butler spent the last three seasons with the Cowboys and caught 43 passes for 794 yards and six touchdowns. He opened his career as a Raiders seventh-round pick in 2013 and set a career high with 317 yards last season.

The Cardinals saw John Brown and Jaron Brown leave as free agents last month, leaving Larry Fitzgerald, J.J. Nelson and Chad Williams at the top of a thin receiving group.