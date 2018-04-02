Colts tight end Erik Swoope signs his exclusive rights tender

Getty Images

Tight end Erik Swoope signed his exclusive rights tender Monday, the Colts announced.

Swoope, 25, signed with the Colts in 2014, having never played organized football. He played basketball at the University of Miami.

He spent his first two seasons on the practice squad before making his NFL debut in the 2015 regular-season finale. He served as the Colts’ third tight end in 2016.

Swoope made 15 catches for 297 yards and a touchdown in 16 games with four starts in 2016.

He went into camp as the second tight end to Jack Doyle last season but underwent knee surgery and was placed on injured reserve at the start of the regular season. Swoope got back on the practice field after the Colts designated him to return, but he never returned to the active roster.

The Colts return Doyle, and they signed free agent Eric Ebron, a former first-round pick of the Lions. They also have Darrell Daniels, Ross Travis, Jason Vander Laan and Mo Alie-Cox, none of whom is older than 25.