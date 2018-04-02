Eric Decker interested in return to Denver

Getty Images

Eric Decker has visited the Raiders, but he remains a free agent and wouldn’t mind a return to the Broncos.

“Listen, there’s no holdup on my end,” Decker told Brandon Stokley on 104.3 The Fan, via Nicki Jhabvala. “So whoever you need to call for me, whoever you need to reach out to, please do. Not only is the team one of the greatest organizations in the NFL, but just the community. This is home for us. It’s still a big part of us because, again, we started our lives here. This is where I got drafted. This is where I had both of my kids and going to have my third kid. so it just means a lot to me. So obviously it’s a desirable place, but again, everything’s got to align. The stars have to kind of align for it to all work. But I’m very receptive to make it happen.”

The Broncos made Decker a third-round pick in 2010. He spent four years in Denver before signing with the Jets in free agency.

Decker, 30, spent last season with the Titans. He caught 54 passes for 563 yards and a touchdown in 2017.

In four seasons in Denver, Decker made 222 receptions for 3,070 yards and 33 touchdowns.