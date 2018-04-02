Ex-Ram Isaiah Pead aiming for Paralympics gold after losing his leg

Getty Images

Isaiah Pead was a second-round draft pick of the Rams who spent five season in the NFL before a severe car accident required him to have his leg amputated in November of 2016. That ended his football career, but it didn’t end his athletic career.

Pead says he’s now in the early stages of learning to sprint with a prosthetic leg, and he’s hoping to be good enough to win a gold medal in the 2020 Paralympics.

“I was talking to my friends and it was like, ‘What’s your goals?'” Pead told TMZ. “If they let me on the track, I’m going for the gold, period.”

Pead won state championships in the 100 meters and 400 meters in high school, so he knows something about running track. He said he was only recently fitted for a leg he can run on and hasn’t completely figured out the dynamics of running as an amputee, but he believes he’ll be ready for big things in two years.