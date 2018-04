Full offseason schedules released for all 32 teams

Getty Images

The Bears and Cardinals will be the first two teams to open offseason programs on Tuesday, but all 32 teams will be underway over the next few weeks as the offseason calendar moves on.

All teams will have two weeks of strength and conditioning work to kick things off before a second phase of work that involves on-field activities. That phase features “individual player instruction and drills,” but no offense vs. defense drills. That is allowed during a third phase made up of 10 organized team activities, although no contact is allowed during those practice sessions.

All teams will also have a three-day mandatory minicamp and teams with new head coaches are also permitted to hold a voluntary three-day minicamp. The NFL announced the dates for all phases of work on Monday and they can be found below.

ARIZONA

First Day: April 3

OTAs: May 15-17, May 22-24, June 4-5, June 7-8

Voluntary Minicamp: April 17-19

Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14

ATLANTA

First Day: April 16

OTAs: May 21, May 23-24, May 30-31, June 1, June 4-5, June 7

Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14

BALTIMORE

First Day: April 16

OTAs: May 21-22, May 24, May 29, May 31, June 1, June 4-5, June 7-8

Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14

BUFFALO

First Day: April 16

OTAs: May 22-24, May 29-31, June 4-5, June 7-8

Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14

CAROLINA

First Day: April 16

OTAs: May 22-24, May 29-31, June 4-7

Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14

CHICAGO

First Day: April 3

Voluntary Minicamp: April 17-19

OTAs: May 15-17, May 22-24, May 29-31, June 1

Mandatory Minicamp: June 5-7

CINCINNATI

First Day: April 16

OTAs: May 22-24, May 29-31, June 4-7

Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14

CLEVELAND

First Day: April 16

OTAs: May 22-24, May 29-31, June 4-7

Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14

DALLAS

First Day: April 16

OTAs: May 22-24, May 29-31, June 4-6

Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14

DENVER

First Day: April 16

OTAs: May 22-24, May 29-31, June 4-7

Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14

DETROIT

First Day: April 9

OTAs: May 21-22, May 24, May 30-31, June 11-12, June 14

Voluntary Minicamp: April 24-26

Mandatory Minicamp: June 5-7

GREEN BAY

First Day: April 16

OTAs: May 21-23, May 30-31, June 1, June 4-7

Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14

HOUSTON

First Day: April 16

OTAs: May 21-22, May 24, May 29-31, June 4-5, June 7-8

Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14

INDIANAPOLIS

First Day: April 9

OTAs: May 22-24, May 30-31, June 1, June 4-7

Voluntary Minicamp: April 24-26

Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14

JACKSONVILLE

First Day: April 16

OTAs: May 22, May 24-25, May 29, May 31, June 1, June 4-5, June 7-8

Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14

KANSAS CITY

First Day: April 16

OTAs: May 22-24, May 29-31, June 5-8

Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

First Day: April 16

OTAs: May 22-24, May 29-31, June 4-7

Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14

LOS ANGELES RAMS

First Day: April 16

OTAs: May 21-22, May 24, May 29-31, June 4-7

Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14

MIAMI

First Day: April 16

OTAs: May 22-24, May 29-31, June 11-14

Mandatory Minicamp: June 5-7

MINNESOTA

First Day: April 16

OTAs: May 22-24, May 29-31, June 4-7

Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14

NEW ENGLAND

First Day: April 16

OTAs: May 21-22, May 24, May 30-31, June 11-12, June 14-15

Mandatory Minicamp: June 5-7

NEW ORLEANS

First Day: April 16

OTAs: May 22-24, May 29-31, June 4-7

Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14

NEW YORK GIANTS

First Day: April 9

Voluntary Minicamp: April 24-26

OTAs: May 21-22, May 24, May 29-31, June 4-7

Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14

NEW YORK JETS

First Day: April 16

OTAs: May 22-24, May 29-31, June 4-7

Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14

OAKLAND

First Day: April 9

Voluntary Minicamp: April 24-26

OTAs: May 22-24, May 29-31, June 4-7

Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14

PHILADELPHIA

First Day: April 16

OTAs: May 22-24, May 29, May 31, June 1, June 4-5, June 7-8

Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14

PITTSBURGH

First Day: April 16

OTAs: May 22-24, May 29-31, June 4-7

Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14

SAN FRANCISCO

First Day: April 16

OTAs: May 21-22, May 24, May 29-30, June 1, June 4-5, June 7

Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14

SEATTLE

First Day: April 16

OTAs: May 21-22, May 24, May 29-30, June 1, June 4-7

Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14

TAMPA BAY

First Day: April 16

OTAs: May 22-24, May 29-31, June 4-7

Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14

TENNESSEE

First Day: April 9

Voluntary Minicamp: April 24-26

OTAs: May 21-22, May 24, May 29-30, June 1, June 4-7

Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14​

WASHINGTON

First Day: April 16

OTAs: May 22-24, May 29-31, June 4-7

Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14