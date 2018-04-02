If starting a franchise, which coach would you want?

Getty Images

The NFL currently has plenty of great coaches. If currently starting an NFL franchise, which coach would you want?

That was the subject of a PFT Live draft on Monday’s edition of the show. Chris Simms and yours truly took turns, filling out three rounds.

So emerged with the better trio of coaches? Check out the video and share your thoughts below.

You can also cast a ballot in the PFT Twitter poll, where I currently could use all the help I can get. Because, apparently, plenty of the voters want to start a franchise with a couple of coaches who are pushing 70.