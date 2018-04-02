Jaguars had the best April Fool’s gag of the year

Getty Images

Every day, we’re on the lookout for news. Every April 1, we’re one the lookout for the deliberately fake news that comes from the inevitable April Fool’s Day gags.

Fortunately, the fact that April 1 this year fell on a Sunday — and that it was Easter Sunday — resulted in fewer gags than usual. The best one came from the Jacksonville Jaguars, who pretended to accidentally tweet an image of new uniforms that won’t be unveiled until later in the month.

Making it even better and smarter is the fact that leaked images of the new uniforms already have emerged. Also, the fake new uniforms, while not as good as the leaked new uniforms, are still better than the current uniforms.

Reminder to update this copy before April 19 jersey launch — DO NOT POST. pic.twitter.com/LFnxI1D3vR — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) April 1, 2018

An uniform gags on April 1 go, the Colts had the best one ever. Three years ago yesterday, Indy debuted all-white uniforms. Literally, all white. White on white. On White. Everything white. Helmets, logos, letters, numbers.

“From a strategic, football standpoint, how can they scout us?” former Colts tight end Dwayne Allen said in the video, which is still available. “They can’t see our numbers.”

On the other end of the 4/1 spectrum was the “joke” from that same year by Bruce Irvin that he’d been arrested for drunk driving.

This year, Easter saved us from more of the same. Next year, when April 1 lands on a Monday, get ready to be on the lookout for more hijinks.