Jerry Hughes “liking” changes Bills have had this offseason

Getty Images

Jerry Hughes spent some time around his former college teammate, Andy Dalton, last week. The Bills defensive end had a lot to talk to the Bengals quarterback about.

First, Hughes thanked Dalton for beating the Ravens in Week 17 to secure the Bills a playoff berth. Then, he began asking Dalton about his new teammate, AJ McCarron. McCarron backed up Dalton in Cincinnati until signing with Buffalo in free agency.

“Andy speaks highly of him,” Hughes said. “He’s a quarterback who likes to show up early, loves to work hard, doesn’t mind putting in the extra work. As a defender, you love that. You love someone who wants to take charge of the offense, wants to be captain of the ship. That’s something that I love to hear and can’t wait to see it and experience it.”

Having spent eight years in the NFL, including the last five in Buffalo, Hughes has played in the postseason three times. But all three ended in losses. He’s ready to get back and stay around longer.

“It was such a fun experience,” Hughes said of the Bills’ trip to the wild-card round, where they lost to Jacksonville 10-3. “I think it ended so shortly, but just to have that taste, that hunger, it certainly gives you that drive in the offseason now. You know that you’re fighting for the Super Bowl, but to actually be in the playoffs and be steps away from reaching that goal, you understand what it takes now in the offseason to kind of push yourself and get yourself ready for the season. So I loved getting there and certainly have the hunger to get back.”

Hughes likes what the Bills have done this offseason in adding Marshall Newhouse, Star Lotulelei, McCarron, Trent Murphy and Vontae Davis, among others.

“We’ve been doing a lot, and I’m liking it,” Hughes said. “I think adding the offensive coordinator [Brian Daboll] will be great for us.

“I’m excited to get up there and see how those guys work and start getting down to the nitty-gritty, getting down to our process, getting down to Buffalo Bills football. It’s us outworking each other, but really building up that team chemistry so we’re able to go out there and play fast on Sunday.”