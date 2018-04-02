Jets claim Clive Walford off waivers

Getty Images

The Jets spent some time at the league meetings last week talking up tight end Jordan Leggett after he missed his entire rookie season with a knee injury, but they aren’t putting all their eggs in that basket after Austin Seferian-Jenkins left for the Jaguars as a free agent.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Jets have claimed tight end Clive Walford off of waivers. Walford was dropped by the Raiders last week.

Walford was a third-round pick in 2015 and caught 28 passes for 329 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie. He was involved in an ATV accident that injured his knee before the 2016 season, but played 15 games and caught 33 passes for 359 yards that year before seeing his playing time and production drop sharply in 2017. He’s set to make $1.9 million in the final year of his rookie deal.

Eric Tomlinson and Neal Sterling round out the tight end group for the Jets and more company could come in the draft later this month.