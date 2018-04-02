Jim Kelly can’t speak after surgery, but shared his Easter message

Erin Kelly-Bean on Instagram

Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly remains in intensive care after surgery to remove the cancer that is growing in his jaw, but he still took time to send Easter greetings to his well-wishers.

Kelly’s daughter, Erin Kelly-Bean, posted on Instagram a picture of the wipe board Kelly is writing on to communicate.

“Happy Easter to everyone,” Kelly wrote. “Thanks for the prayers. Love you all.”

Kelly’s wife, Jill Kelly, wrote on Instagram that seeing her husband robbed of his ability to speak has been painful.

“Better than yesterday, but a lot more healing needed,” she wrote. “The doctors told us what to expect, but nothing could have prepared us. It wasn’t only the cancerous tumor and lymph nodes that had to be removed. Jim’s entire upper jaw has been reconstructed (using his left femur bone, etc.) due to radiation damage from his previous cancer treatment. He can’t talk. But he can write. Thank God for wipe boards. Watching Jim go through this is far more difficult than I can describe.”

Kelly is expected to remain hospitalized for two more weeks.