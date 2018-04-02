Jordan Matthews, Troy Niklas visit Patriots

Getty Images

Most of the top free agents came off the market quickly, but there are still plenty of players left on the open market and the Patriots had two of them in for visits on Monday.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that wide receiver Jordan Matthews and tight end Troy Niklas were in New England to meet with the team.

Matthews has met with the Packers and Cardinals since becoming a free agent earlier this month. Matthews spent last season with the Bills after an August trade with the Eagles and missed six games with injuries on his way to 25 catches for 282 yards and a touchdown.

Niklas was a second-round pick by the Cardinals in 2014 — Matthews was also a second-rounder that year — and saw his most playing time in 2017 by starting 11 times in Arizona. Niklas only caught 11 passes in 15 overall appearances, which did little to change the view that his greatest utility at the NFL level comes as a blocker.