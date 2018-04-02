Josh Rosen addresses Mora’s “opinions”

Getty Images

With the comments of his former head coach taking center stage throughout most of the day on Monday, quarterback Josh Rosen has chimed in with a couple of tweets.

“Opinions,” Rosen said, followed by the hashtag “ThingsPeopleTakeTooSeriously.”

Earlier in the day, Rosen went with “Why?” followed by #why.

Though it’s possible, in theory, that Rosen was referring to other things, Rosen doesn’t tweet all that heavily, and he’s smart enough to know that anything he says today will be viewed through the prism of Mora’s remarks.

As we explained earlier in the day, Mora’s comments indeed represent his own opinions. He’s not carrying out any sort of anti-Cleveland agenda for Rosen, who will (we’re told) play for the Browns, if the Browns draft him.