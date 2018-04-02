Kony Ealy set to visit Cowboys

Getty Images

Defensive end Kony Ealy moved from the Panthers to the Patriots to the Jets before the start of the 2017 season and he could be on the move again as a free agent this offseason.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Ealy is scheduled to visit with the Cowboys this week. It’s the first reported visit for Ealy and Rapoport adds that the Jets have talked to him about returning for a second season with the team.

Ealy played just over 40 percent of the defensive snaps for the Jets last season and had 14 tackles, a sack and an interception while starting four of the 15 games he played. Ealy also knocked down nine passes over the course of the year.

Ealy was a 2014 second-round pick of the Panthers and was traded to the Patriots last offseason. He was claimed off of waivers by the Jets after being waived in August.