Mike Maccagnan unfazed by past QB misses

April 2, 2018
The Jets traded up from No. 6 to No. 3 in the first round of this year’s draft with the expectation that the team is going to pick a quarterback for the third time since Mike Maccagnan became the team’s General Manager in 2015.

Maccagnan selected Bryce Petty in the fourth round of that year’s draft and took Christian Hackenberg in the second round the next year. Petty has made seven unremarkable starts over the last two years and Hackenberg hasn’t played a single snap, which leaves the Jets still in search of a quarterback and leaves Maccagnan unfazed about the prospect of picking one again.

“I’m very confident from that standpoint,” Maccagnan said at last week’s league meetings, via NJ.com. “That doesn’t faze me. It’s the college draft. Guys you’ll hit on. Guys that don’t pan out, that’s part of the process. But we feel pretty good about this year’s group and where we’re situated.”

Maccagnan added that one has to “look at where the picks were made” when considering Petty and Hackenberg’s failure to pan out. Those represent smaller misses than taking a quarterback at the top of a draft while also illustrating how much is riding on this year’s pick for both the Jets and Maccagnan since another miss could leave the next swing to someone else.

  2. This guy acts like he works in the City of New York’s government — no accountability for failure and mismanagement while he still pulls his excessive pay.

  3. Ok, we have a sample size of 2 QBs. How have his other picks panned out? What is his “hit” rate compared to the “hit” rate of other GMs?

  5. Its NOT just the pick. Its the coach and the pick!!! Those two are inseparable in terms of QB success.

  6. You get 3 years before a 1st rd QB is labeled a bust. Few exceptions, but they normally relate to personality traits that should have been picked up in the evaluation process. Ryan Leaf, JaMarcus Russell…

  7. 95% of people who pay attention to football said that Hackenburg had horrible accuracy issues. Picking him in the 4th/5th round? OK. He was a huge reach in the 2nd.

    Josh Allen has horrible accuracy issues as well. The Jets traded up to #3. Hmmm.

  8. Yeah he’s unfazed; Until he hits the unemployment line. Hahahahahahaha. It’s a crap shoot with the top 3 QB’s. Looks like the Jets will end up with Rosen. For the sake of that division, they better get it right. The last real QB in that division other then Brady in the last 25 years or so was when Jim Kelly retired.

    That’s how long it’s been since there was another real QB in that division. And people wonder why the Pats have the best record in the AFC every year? Look no further then that.

  12. Hes right in that you have to look at where the picks are made. That said Hackenberg is a bad miss because he was a 2nd rounder but missing on Petty wasn’t too bad being that he was a 4th rounder. Not that your going to but you should always be expected to hit on the 1st 2 rounds.

  13. He should be. What other GM gets a third opportunity to pick a QB. Its unprecedented and just doesn’t happen. Hackenberg was a 2nd round draft pick and hasn’t played in 2 years. A CLEAR miss, for a team that can’t afford many “misses”. He is a horrible evaluator

  15. Mac is just tired of drafting second and fourth round busts. What he really wants to experience is the exhilaration of using a high first round pick on a bust.

  16. Missing on a 4th rounder is one thing, but taking Hackenberg in the 2nd was bizarre to say the least. The guy had one great year, and stunk up the joint after that. His OL was terrible, but when asked about his poor play at the combine he laid a lot of the blame at his coaches – definite red flag.

  17. If Maccagnan gets fired from the Jets, he’ll be a prime candidate for the Browns with that track record for evaluating QBs.

