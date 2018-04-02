Monday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Georgia RB Sony Michel patterns his game after Bills RB LeSean McCoy.

The Dolphins were well represented at the University of Miami’s Pro Day.

DE Deatrich Wise‘s development is important to the Patriots.

Assessing the impact C Spencer Long will have on the Jets’ offensive line.

Will the Ravens draft Alabama WR Calvin Ridley?

DT Geno Atkins could get an extension with the Bengals.

The Browns got LB Von Miller in an April Fools Day prank that Miller cooked up.

Is Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell painting himself as a villain?

A look at the Texans’ record with second-round draft picks.

Easter was a good day to get to know new Colts chaplain Father Douglas Hunter.

The Jaguars used April 1 to make a fake uniform announcement.

Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk hosted a reunion for former Oilers.

Should the Broncos work to trade up to the No. 2 pick?

Rounding up Chiefs free agent activity.

The Chargers added a veteran name to their quarterback depth chart.

The Raiders will likely be looking to the draft for a new punter.

Former Cowboys S Barry Church gave a scouting report on new Cowboys WR Allen Hurns.

What are the Giants’ plans at running back and receiver?

A look at mock draft predictions for the Eagles.

Remembering former Redskins S Sean Taylor on what would have been his 35th birthday.

Which players are in the draft “cloud” for the Bears?

What Pro Days will the Lions be watching this week?

What is T Bryan Bulaga‘s future with the Packers?

Applauding the return of Vikings CB Marcus Sherels.

Falcons WR Mohamed Sanu played quarterback at a flag football game hosted by Julio Jones.

What can the Panthers expect from WR Curtis Samuel in his second season?

Saints coach Sean Payton suggested the team is still looking for offensive line help.

Will San Diego State RB Rashaad Penny interest the Buccaneers?

The Cardinals made an April Fools joke on Sunday.

Video of Rams DT Aaron Donald dodging knives during a workout is less compelling after Donald admitted the knives aren’t real.

The 49ers plan to work out San Diego TE Ross Dwelley.

What’s the plan at backup quarterback for the Seahawks?