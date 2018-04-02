Nat Berhe visiting Steelers

Getty Images

The Steelers are hosting free agent Nat Berhe, Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com reports.

Berhe, 26, spent his first four seasons with the Giants after they made the safety a fifth-round draft choice in 2014.

He played 15 games last season, making two tackles and a sack. In his career, he has played 38 games with two starts, making 35 tackles, a sack and forcing a fumble.

Berhe, though, would help on special teams, and the Steelers have tried to add to that unit this offseason. Pittsburgh had interest in Matthew Slater and Michael Thomas.