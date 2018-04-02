Raiders sign Dwayne Harris

Getty Images

The Raiders announced they have signed free agent Dwayne Harris. He reunites with special teams coach Rich Bisaccia, who coached Harris for two seasons in Dallas.

The receiver/returner played only five games for the Giants last season before going on injured reserve with a foot injury. He returned nine kickoffs for 188 yards.

The Cowboys made Harris a sixth-round pick in 2011. He played his first four seasons in Dallas before signing with the Giants as a free agent.

He has played 88 games with 10 starts in his career. Harris has 130 kickoff returns for 3,392 yards (11.8 average) and one touchdown, 157 punt returns for 1,524 yards (9.7 average) and three touchdowns.

As a receiver, Harris has 70 receptions for 827 yards and eight touchdowns.