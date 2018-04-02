Report: Brice Butler agrees to two-year deal with Cardinals

Getty Images

Brice Butler has found a new home.

He will sign a two-year deal with the Cardinals, James Jones of NFL Media reports.

Butler, 28, visited Arizona on Monday. Seattle, Chicago and Jacksonville also showed interest.

Butler declared in January he was not returning to Dallas if he wasn’t a starter, and the Cowboys added receivers Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson in free agency.

Butler made only 15 catches in 2017 and has 73 in his five-year career for 1,177 yards and eight touchdowns. He played 261 offensive snaps last season in Dallas.