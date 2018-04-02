Report: FOX now wants Joe Buck, Troy Aikman to handle Thursday nights

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 2, 2018, 7:22 PM EDT
After trying and failing to hire Peyton Manning, FOX now wants to do on Thursday Night Football what CBS and NBC did previously: Give double duty to the network’s top Sunday crew.

That would be Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, whom FOX is asking to handle Thursday nights, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

It’s not clear yet whether Buck and Aikman will accept that offer. They’ll obviously want more money for more work, and they might object to the schedule. Buck, in particular, already has a busy schedule in the fall because he handles baseball postseason games for FOX. The network might need to give the pair some Sundays off to avoid burning them out.

FOX made a major five-year investment in Thursday nights and wants to find the right broadcast team. Other potential analysts whose names have surfaced include the recently retired Joe Thomas and Carson Palmer.

34 responses to “Report: FOX now wants Joe Buck, Troy Aikman to handle Thursday nights

  1. Troy Barkman offers nothing to a telecast other than his love for his Dallas team and his hate for everyone else in the NFC. He likes to talk about himself and he offers surprisingly nothing about football – it is as if he is still on the sidelines after being leveled by Lavar Arrington. It should be noted that Tony Romo has a superior grasp of the game and is 100x the analyst that Barkman ever was. I’m not even sure if Troy is lucid during the telecasts.

  6. Try something different – have NO box crew at all – just televise the games with all the in stadium sound – include the slow motion replay shots – people will love it.

    Let me guess, Eagles fan? Redskins? I'm an Eagles fan and can say with total confidence that nothing you said is anywhere near accurate. Aikman is about as good as there is and he NEVER has been a homer. I can't stand when simplistic fans make these dumb generalizations based on nothing but childish hatred because the guy QB'd a rival team. Grow up. Sadly you're likely in at least your 40's and still profess hatred for an opposing player who hasn't seen the field in forever.

  8. Ultraviolet Thunder says:
    April 2, 2018 at 7:26 pm
    ___________________

    We must be watching completely different football games, because Aikman never treats the cowboys any better or worse than anyone else. He always calls a bad play a bad play. I think he's one of the best (Romo up there with him), and this is coming from someone who loathes the cowboys.

  15. Some Sundays off to prevent burnout??? Are you kidding me? What’s so exhausting about working 1-2 days a week for 3 hrs each time to simply talk football? Not to mention the mega $$$ they’ll be earning for just talking.

  17. Why don’t they treat the Thursday Night game like any other game on their schedule? In other words, if the matchup is say Philly-Dallas, have Buck and Aikman call the game. If the game is Cleveland-Cincinnati, have their 6th or 7th rated broadcast team do the game. Personally, I couldn’t care less who announces a football game. You could have Dennis Miller and Rush Limbaugh on the call, and if it is a game I am interested in, I will tune in. If not, I won’t. “Dressing up” a Cleveland-Cincinnati or Chicago-Detroit game with the “A” broadcasting team is putting lipstick on a pig.

  19. Being relegated to thursday night football is a broadcasters version of being sent tomthe gulag

  20. Anybody that likes Joe Buck should have to take a drug/alcohol test.

    The only possible way to alike Buck would be in an altered state of mind.

  23. Fox doesn’t seem to have a clue how bad this team is. I always groan when my team gets a national telecast and they show up. On top of being bad they will be exceptionally clueless because they will have no time to prep for the game. Seriously Fox, get some new standards.

  24. Not sure what “name calling” does for you when addressing Troy Aikman but you really dont watch much football obviously.
    I get made at him because he IS so Hard on the Cowboys! He calls good games. He gives credit where it is due and never once shied away from giving division rivals props!
    Anyhow I love the way Romo calls the games, the insight is incredible. Would like to see Buck leave, not a fan. Why cant this league find another Madden! Love That Guy!

  26. Aikman is aggravating to knowledgeable fans, ok for the casual fan and great for the people trying to learn the game. The best I can say about Buck he does well on Baseball. I would prefer a new crew.

  29. .
    get rid of thursday games and problem is solved.
    only reason for thursday is $$$. there is no other reasons for it. get rid of it.

    ——————

    The only reason for Sunday and Monday games is $$$. Should we scrap them as well?

