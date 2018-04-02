Report: Jaguars work out Kellen Clemens, Austin Davis

Getty Images

The Jaguars have only two quarterbacks on the roster, and starter Blake Bortles is recovering from wrist surgery. Thus, Jacksonville needs another arm to go with Bortles and Cody Kessler.

Jacksonville worked out veteran quarterbacks Kellen Clemens and Austin Davis, Field Yates on ESPN reports.

Clemens spent the past four seasons with the Chargers. In 12 seasons, he has played 64 games and started 21. Clemens, 34, has an 8-13 record with a 54.9 completion percentage, 4,053 yards with 16 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.

Davis, 28, has played 16 games with 10 starts. He has a 3-7 record with a 62.4 completion percentage, 2,548 yards with 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Davis spent last season with Seattle, and starter Russell Wilson is the only quarterback on their roster after the Seahawks cut Trevone Boykin.