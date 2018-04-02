Second Panthers bidder touring facilities today

Getty Images

The Panthers are having their version of an open house, whether the place smells like cookies or not.

According to WBTV, Charleston S.C. financier Ben Navarro is visiting the Panthers complex today as part of his bid to buy the team.

He’s the second potential buyer to visit, after Canadian steel magnate Alan Kestenbaum was there last week.

The Charlotte Observer reported that Steelers minority partner David Tepper is scheduled to see the place later this week.

The Panthers are hoping to settle on a bidder in the next few weeks, so that person can be vetted by the league and voted on at the next league meeting in May.