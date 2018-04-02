Titans add Will Compton

Getty Images

The Titans visited with linebacker Will Compton a little more than a week ago and the two sides have come back together to strike a deal.

The team announced that Compton agreed to a contract on Monday. No terms of the deal were announced. Compton also visited with the Bills since the league year opened last month.

Compton finished his final season in Washington on injured reserve with a Lisfranc injury that cost him seven games. He only missed one game over the previous three seasons and made 33 total starts after entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2013.

The Titans saw starting inside linebacker Avery Williamson leave for the Jets in free agency, leaving Compton and 2017 fifth-round pick Jayon Brown to vie for time with Wesley Woodyard in the 2018 defense.