Trading Gronk wouldn’t be out of character for Belichick

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 2, 2018, 5:58 PM EDT
Most teams wouldn’t be eager to trade a 28-year-old future Hall of Famer with two more years on his contract at affordable salaries. But the Patriots aren’t like most teams.

So the talk that Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski could be traded has to be taken seriously, given the history of Patriots coach Bill Belichick wanting to move on from players too early, rather than too late.

Belichick would much rather trade a player away when he can still get something valuable for him, rather than wait until that player gets older and loses a step, or until that player’s contract makes him harder to afford, or until that player hits free agency and leaves without the Patriots getting anything in return.

The list of noteworthy players that Belichick has traded is long. Randy Moss, Chandler Jones, Jamie Collins, Richard Seymour, Logan Mankins, Mike Vrabel, Deion Branch, Drew Bledsoe, Matt Cassel, Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett, to name a few, have been sent packing by Belichick.

Albert Breer of SI.com reported that two teams are planning to make offers to the Patriots for Gronk. If those offers are good enough, it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see a trade made on draft day.

36 responses to “Trading Gronk wouldn’t be out of character for Belichick

  6. The Seahawks need to walk away from any ide of picking up Gronk.
    They wouldn’t know how to use him.
    I’d bet Jimmy Graham will have an all-star year.

  11. He needs to be traded to LA.

    1) Gronk could retire if he isn’t traded to a contender.

    and

    2) Gronk wants to a “Hollywood” star. So put him where he wants to go. If he retires…trade might not happen to the other 30 teams.

    Rams 1st in 2019 and 3rd in 2018 would be sufficient.

  14. The Patriots seem to give away players. They traded Jimmy G only for a second round pick. Offer them a 3rd or 4th and they will give you Gronk.

  15. Gronk spent the day doing work for the Make A Wish Foundation around the NE hospitals. That’s something that’s actually true vs all the darts on the wall speculation.

  17. Interesting idea. A trade would answer some questions. I have to believe that no team would trade for him without assurances that he would not retire soon. If he did accept a trade there would probably be some monetary settlement, AKA a new contract. Having said all that a trade would answer the loyalty questions, the I’ll only play with TB thing and all. I hope someone offers number 1 plus, it may work,

    Neither Gronk or his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, have ever publicly expressed an interest in a trade. In addition, if he was going to retire, wouldn’t he have done it by now?
  21. Garoppolo wasn’t sent packing, they kept him as long as they realistically could once they decided to stay all-in on Brady.

  22. Usually BB is in control of the player. Shoe is on the other foot this year and BB seems to be sweating it a bit. Talk of Gronk leaving and the thought of no Tom might have BB looking at an exit plan. Not this year … but he’s thinking.

  26. this would be one trade the Patriots would be foolish to make. Everything in the NFL is a gamble. If Gronkowski is healthy, you still have the ultimate weapon. It’s impossible to cover him.

  27. Any legit contender needs to take a hard look at Gronk. He can be a major factor for a Super Bowl winner. Look at how different the Pats are without him. Think what Gronk could do in 2018 with the Saints, Steelers, Eagles, Rams, and Vikings. I think its a slap in Gronk’s face to say he isn’t worth at least a 2nd round pick. Wouldn’t you give that much up if it was the difference in hoisting the Lombardi trophy?

  28. tombradyisgod says:
    April 2, 2018 at 6:11 pm
    Bye bye Gronk
    We’ve won 2 Super Bowls without you
    Enjoy the motor city and 7-9 seasons

    He didn’t play against the falcons but he did play against the Seahawks and scored a td before halftime. For someone who calls Brady God you don’t know the team history

  32. derekleblanc says:
    April 2, 2018 at 6:44 pm
    tombradyisgod says:
    April 2, 2018 at 6:11 pm
    Bye bye Gronk
    We’ve won 2 Super Bowls without you
    Enjoy the motor city and 7-9 seasons

    He didn’t play against the falcons but he did play against the Seahawks and scored a td before halftime. For someone who calls Brady God you don’t know the team history

    Pats and Brady actually won 4 SB’s without Gronk.

    I’d take him on the Steelers in a heartbeat. But BB would never deal w/ PIT. If they could do it, due diligence is a must.

  36. The Pats have Gronk at a good price. No way they trade him, especially when there is no truth to recent stories.

